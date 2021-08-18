William Blair Comments on Karat Packaging Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Karat Packaging in a report released on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRT. DA Davidson began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karat Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $22.64 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

