Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0328 dividend. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

