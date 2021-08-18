Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

