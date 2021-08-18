Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

