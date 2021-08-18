Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at HC Wainwright

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

