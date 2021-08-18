Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Given New $42.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $48.10 to $42.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.02.

NASDAQ LI opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.19. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

