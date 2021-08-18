Desjardins Weighs in on Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.89.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$26.60 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1,773.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

