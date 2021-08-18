National Bank Financial Comments on Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.95.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$15.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$11.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,312. Also, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 30,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$470,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,517,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$525,747,258.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

