Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.32

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 68747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.01.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $4,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $2,713,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
