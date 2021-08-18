Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.32

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 68747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.01.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $4,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $2,713,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.