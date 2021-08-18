Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.82

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 2663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTCH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Get Latch alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.