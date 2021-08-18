Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.15

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 9017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289,765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 927.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 126,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

