Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CPSS opened at $5.58 on Monday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $126.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

