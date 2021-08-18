Barclays Lowers Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $35.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

ARMK opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88. Aramark has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 175.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,310,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

