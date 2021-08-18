Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.99

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 10047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 967,622 shares of company stock valued at $31,673,581. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,515,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 444,541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

