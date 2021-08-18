Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.60

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.60 and last traded at $159.32, with a volume of 894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

