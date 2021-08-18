Scientific Games Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,827 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,983% compared to the typical daily volume of 189 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $80.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 2.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SGMS. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

