Traders Buy High Volume of Par Pacific Call Options (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,000 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the average daily volume of 1,176 call options.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1,917.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 362,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 252,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $887.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

