GDS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 31,022 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,148% compared to the typical volume of 2,485 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 1.01. GDS has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

