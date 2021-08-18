B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AudioEye in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.17. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $408,591. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

