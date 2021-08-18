FY2021 EPS Estimates for Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Evogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.76).

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%.

EVGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Aegis began coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Evogene stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.