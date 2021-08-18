Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

