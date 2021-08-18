Cormark Weighs in on Savaria Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

TSE:SIS opened at C$20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$13.04 and a twelve month high of C$21.60.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$405,574.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 98.67%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.