TD Securities Increases Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$275.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $193.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.46. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $142.78 and a 12 month high of $198.33.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.