BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$51.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOWFF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

BOWFF opened at $37.09 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.98.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

