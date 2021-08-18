HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Clarus Securities

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price objective hoisted by Clarus Securities from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut HLS Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

OTCMKTS HLTRF opened at $14.10 on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.