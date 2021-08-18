Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Graybug Vision, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Graybug Vision in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.96). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

GRAY stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Graybug Vision by 58.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graybug Vision by 48.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graybug Vision by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

