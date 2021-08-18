Analysts Issue Forecasts for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.43). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $161.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 3.89. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 90,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,572,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

