Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hyzon Motors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.07% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

