RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $850.00 at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $750.00 to $850.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.
Shares of RH opened at $688.03 on Monday. RH has a 12-month low of $292.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $682.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.49.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
