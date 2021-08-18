RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $850.00 at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $750.00 to $850.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH opened at $688.03 on Monday. RH has a 12-month low of $292.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $682.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.