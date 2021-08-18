Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

ECVT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.