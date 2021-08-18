Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Raised to $71.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s current price.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of BIG opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $24,888,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $10,612,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $15,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

