Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.88. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.