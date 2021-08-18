LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the July 15th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.5 days.
MSIXF opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. LifeWorks has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.16.
LifeWorks Company Profile
