LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the July 15th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.5 days.

MSIXF opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. LifeWorks has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.16.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

LifeWorks Company Profile

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.