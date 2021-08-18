Analysts Offer Predictions for Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%.

RXT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $13.48 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

