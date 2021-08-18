Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Up 71.4% in July

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 849,700 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 495,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE:NMR opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the second quarter worth $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

