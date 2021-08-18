Similarweb Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Similarweb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.07). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Similarweb’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79. Similarweb has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

