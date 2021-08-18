Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the July 15th total of 118,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWAC opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. Better World Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

