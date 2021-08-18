AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APP. Truist Securities started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $90.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $3,345,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $4,281,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $66,466,000. Finally, Builders Union LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $9,134,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.