Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vaxcyte, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.20). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 907.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,771 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,434. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

