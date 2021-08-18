FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.09 on Monday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $742.12 million, a PE ratio of -109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

