Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Payoneer Global in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

PAYO stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $798,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,864,000.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

