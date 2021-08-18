Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report sales of $130.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.60 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $522.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $534.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $548.25 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $564.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,332,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,083,000 after purchasing an additional 992,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,482,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

