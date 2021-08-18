The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to announce $91.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The Lovesac posted sales of $61.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year sales of $433.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $437.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $508.94 million, with estimates ranging from $486.81 million to $525.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $888.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.06.

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

