FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,990 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TransAlta by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,505 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.21%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

