Truist Begins Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Truist began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

