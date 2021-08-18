InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
IHG opened at $61.81 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.39 and a beta of 1.29.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
