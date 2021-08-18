Zacks Investment Research Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Hold

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Signet's shares underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing weak same-store sales in its international segment. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company witnessed a decline of 12.2% year over year in same-store sales at the International segment. Also, the segment saw a decrease of 16.6% in the number of transactions owing to mandated store closures in the U.K. The unit’s brick-and-mortar same-store sales fell 40.9% year over year in the reported quarter. Going ahead, management remains concerned regarding consumers’ shift in discretionary spending away from the jewelry category. It envisions same-store sales to be negative in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company’s e-commerce business has been doing well. Its Inspiring Brilliance strategy has also been yielding.”

SIG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

SIG stock opened at $64.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

