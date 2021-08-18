NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Get NeoGames alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on NGMS. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NeoGames stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $891.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.