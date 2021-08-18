Morgan Stanley Trims AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Target Price to $57.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXS stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,222 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $204,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.