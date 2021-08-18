Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Microsoft (MSFT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

8/29/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Maintaining HOLD Rating Despite Upbeat Guidance for Q1” and dated July 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

8/3/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microsoft’s Q4 results were driven by strength in its Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation. Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work as well as adoption of hybrid work model. A recovering ad and job market scenario boosted LinkedIn and Search revenues. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the gaming segment performance. The company is also witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Microsoft expects Surface revenues to decline in the fiscal first quarter owing to tough year over year comparison and supply chain disruptions. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space from Amazon is likely to weigh on margins.”

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $298.00 to $333.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Griffin Securities from $290.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $333.00 to $349.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $378.00 to $411.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $340.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/25/2021 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $289.67 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $288.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $305.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $295.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $305.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $378.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $310.00.

7/21/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $301.00 to $333.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $310.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

Shares of MSFT opened at $293.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.19. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $294.82.

Get Microsoft Co alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.